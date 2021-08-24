Cancel
Family Relationships

Becoming a Single Mom By Choice

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a growing trend. Census figures show there are over 11 million single-parent families in the United States, the majority of which are headed by single moms. However, those statistics don’t show how many of those women chose to start a family on their own. Florence Ann Romano, childcare and village advocate, joined us to share her mindset around this growing trend and why she's choosing this journey to motherhood. While the teen birthrate is falling in the US, the birthrate for women aged 35 and older is rising and more adult women are becoming single moms by choice through the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF) rather than waiting for the right partner to start their families. The number of single women opting for IVF quadrupled in the decade between 2007 and 2017, the last year for which numbers of single IVF mothers were reported.

