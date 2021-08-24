Galveston County Health District today reports 317 additional positive COVID-19 cases
and 294 additional recoveries. Today’s report includes 309 current cases and eight older cases newly reported to the health district.
Sadly, we report three additional deaths today:
- A female, age range 41-50, passed away Aug. 17. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.
- A female, age range 61-70, passed away Aug. 15. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.
- A male, age range 71-80, passed away Aug. 14. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.
To date, 453,815 tests have been administered in Galveston County.
Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Get a vaccine.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Wear a face covering in public spaces.
- Stay at least 6 feet from other people.
- Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.
For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.
For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard.
For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.
Comments / 0