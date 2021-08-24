Cancel
Galveston County, TX

Galveston County Health District today reports 317 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Posted by 
Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EF2oq_0bbThIAn00

and 294 additional recoveries. Today’s report includes 309 current cases and eight older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report three additional deaths today:

  • A female, age range 41-50, passed away Aug. 17. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.
  • A female, age range 61-70, passed away Aug. 15. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.
  • A male, age range 71-80, passed away Aug. 14. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

To date, 453,815 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

  • Get a vaccine.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wear a face covering in public spaces.
  • Stay at least 6 feet from other people.
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard

For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County.

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com
#Covid 19
