Columbia, MO

Missouri AG files class action lawsuit against school districts’ mask mandates

By Juan Cisneros
Ozarks First.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a class-action lawsuit against school districts that have mask mandates in place for students and staff. “Forcing schoolchildren to mask all day in school flies in the face of science, especially given children’s low risk of severe illness and death and their low risk of transmission. Additionally, forcing schoolchildren to mask all day could hinder critical development by eliminating facial cues and expressions,” Schmitt said.

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 2

 

