Wolfgang Van Halen: ‘I’m Not F—in’ Playing ‘Panama’ for You Guys’

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Whether familiar with their music or not, scores of millions around the world at least recognize the name Van Halen. Founded in 1972 in Pasadena, California, the group was named after legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen and his brother Alex, who played drums. While touring around clubs and venues throughout California, building a reputation and growing a fan base, they slowly caught the attention of record producers. The boys finally released a debut album in 1978, and it reached a nineteenth position on the Billboard music charts. Considered both a hard rock and heavy metal album, this eponymous effort featured many now classic songs, as well as Eddie’s “finger-tapping” guitar playing technique. The combination of lead singer David Lee Roth’s charisma and charm, along with Eddie’s unique chops, produced a chemistry and sound unlike any other band of the era. With endless touring, quick album turnarounds and diverse sound, they also became their own PR machine, always pushing the music envelope and providing audiences with a unique experience.