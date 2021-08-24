Mt. San Jacinto College Art Gallery hosts art talk with Tulsa Kinney

The Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) Art Gallery will present an online Art Talk featuring artist Tulsa Kinney from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. The event is supported by the MSJC Foundation. Kinney is the editor and co-founder of Artillery, a Los Angeles-based contemporary art magazine that launched in 2006. Her artwork has been included in numerous exhibitions, and her writing has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly and many other publications. Artillery is one of Southern California’s longest running and most respected art magazines. This talk will provide a great opportunity for Art and English majors, and any member of the public interested in the arts to get an insider’s look at the California art scene. Kinney will discuss her career as a writer and editor and wha.