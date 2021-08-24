Meet the Best Friends Who Opened an Instagram-Famous Motel During the Pandemic
Netflix's 'Motel Makeover' follows April Brown and Sarah Sklash as they renovate and open Sauble Beach's The June Motel. When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020, April Brown and Sarah Sklash were elbow-deep in their renovation of a rundown 1970s motel. Facing strict time constraints, a dwindling budget and an ominous uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, the Canadian entrepreneurs had a turbulent journey ahead of them — and it was all filmed for a Netflix original show, Motel Makeover.fashionmagazine.com
