Manitowoc County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Manitowoc by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are likely producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Manitowoc The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1222 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Denmark to 8 miles southwest of Two Creeks to 6 miles northwest of Manitowoc to 6 miles north of Cleveland to near Elkhart Lake, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Manitowoc, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, Two Creeks, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, Two Rivers, Kiel, Newton and Cato. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
