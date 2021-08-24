Air Quality Alert issued for Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-25 11:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka AN AIR POLLUTION FORECAST AND CAUTION STATEMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY Due to wildfires in the western states, the air quality is expected to range from moderate to unhealthy in Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln and Minidoka Counties of Idaho including the cities of Ketchum, Hailey, Burley, Oakley, Rupert, and Shoshone. This advisory will remain in effect until air quality has significantly improved. Burning restrictions are in effect in these counties. ALL outdoor burning is prohibited during this time. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. All others should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. Your cooperation is appreciated. Another statement will be issued about 1 PM MDT Wednesday. For more information please access the departments website at http://airquality.deq.idaho.gov This statement is issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, Twin Falls Idaho Regional Office. Contact at 208 736 2190.