All Signs Are Pointing to Ariana Grande Launching a Beauty Brand Called R.E.M. Beauty

By Danielle Jackson
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
If you're an Ariana Grande stan, you should probably start making some room on your vanity, because it's quite possible that the singer is gearing up to launch a beauty brand soon. The Positions singer raised more than a few eyebrows over the last week when — following some award-worthy sleuthing — fans discovered a new Instagram account called r.e.m. Beauty that included a link to a website of the same name. The Instagram page isn't following anyone and currently has no posts, but as of right now, it has nearly 68,000 followers. Similarly, the website features nothing but an email signup box opposite the brand's logo.

