Public Health

CVS Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for its employees

By Noah Garfinkel
Axios
 7 days ago
CVS Health will require patient-facing employees and all corporate staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31, the company announced on Monday. Driving the news: Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the FDA, it's likely more companies will impose vaccination requirements. The share of job postings on Indeed requiring vaccination has jumped 90% in just the last month, Axios' Erica Pandey reports.

