The first old firm clash of the season is always important, and Steven Gerrard will be desperate for his team to set a tone from the off. The Gers advanced to the group stage of the Europa League after playing out a goalless draw against Alashkert during the week, winning the tie on aggregate 1-0. Gerrard and his team now have to turn their attention back to the league where they can close within a point of top spot by defeating their bitter rivals today.