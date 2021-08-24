Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Quad City Storm Sign Brett Gravelle

By Sean Leary
Posted by 
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 7 days ago

Brett Gravelle was signed to the Storm’s training camp roster before the cancellation of the 2020-2021 season and will now make his Storm debut at training camp in October. Gravelle, 25, spent his first pro season last year with FPHL Elmira and recorded 13 goals and 10 assists in 20 games. Before turning pro, Gravelle was a point per game player at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota where he was named assistant captain his junior year and Captain of the team his senior year.

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad City Storm#Fphl Elmira#The Comics Buyers Guide#Arimathean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Moline, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

QCSportsNet To Cover Quad City Storm Games

QCSportsNet.com, the Quad Cities’ provider of live high school sports play–by–play, is joining the professional ranks, as the exclusive play–by–play outlet for all Quad City Storm hockey regular season and playoff home games. This is in addition to live coverage of six high schools, with football season. kicking off on...
Moline, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Quad Cities All-Area girls soccer team

Jade Jackson, jr., Assumption: Selected first team all-state in Class 1A by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association, Jackson paced the state championship Knights with 31 goals and 15 assists. After starting the season in the midfield, Jackson moved up top for the Knights....
Moline, ILQuad-Cities Times

Quad City Storm to hold free agent camp, with a training camp spot guaranteed

Dave Pszenyczny has seen the movie "Invincible." The story of Vince Papale, a wide receiver who parlayed a tryout opportunity with the Philadelphia Eagles into a three-year NFL career in the 1970s received the Hollywood treatment with star Mark Wahlberg in 2006. Now, Pszenyczny, the head coach of the Quad City Storm, hopes to find a similar diamond in the rough.
NHLmarkerzone.com

TRI-CITY STORM, MILLER RELEASE STATEMENT AFTER THE RENOUNCED NHL DRAFT PICK IS SIGNED BY THE TEAM

The USHL's Tri-City Storm has released a statement explaining why the team decided to sign Mitchell Miller after he was renounced as a draft pick by the Arizona Coyotes and banned from playing hockey at the University of North Dakota. This happened after it was made public that Miller had bullied and directed racial slurs at a developmentally disabled teen when both were 14 years old.
MLBWNDU

Hoerner exits, South Bend Cubs lose series finale to Quad Cities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The most notable moment of this game came on a swing and a miss for strike one of the at-bat. In the third inning Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner, who had just begun his rehab today, exited the game with an apparent injury after a swing and in the middle of an at-bat.
South Bend, INQuad Cities Onlines

South Bend doubles up Quad Cities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — After scoring 18 runs and recording a doubleheader sweep Friday night, the Quad Cities River Bandits mustered only three hits Saturday in a 4-2 defeat to South Bend. Bryce Windham smacked a two-run homer in the sixth inning and South Bend had three pitchers combine for...
NHLPosted by
The Blade

Walleye sign former Fort Wayne forward Brett McKenzie

The Toledo Walleye have signed Brett McKenzie, a forward who played for the Fort Wayne Komets two seasons ago. McKenzie, a native of Ottawa, Ont., spent the 2020-21 season playing overseas in Poland. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward appeared in 12 contests for Unia and tallied six points.
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

MiLB: South Bend Cubs drop pair to Quad Cities

SOUTH BEND — It was a long evening Friday for the South Bend Cubs as the hosts dropped a pair of games to league leader Quad Cities in High A minor league baseball action at Four Winds Field. The River Bandits won 12-8 in game one, which was the completion...
NHLwrcitytimes.com

Riverkings sign Colby Brett

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings have signed defenseman, Colby Brett. “This is a huge addition to our backend. Brett has played in SJHL and knows what it takes to be a high-level athlete. He will be expected to take on a leadership role as he has been a captain at all levels,” Riverkings Coach Marty Quarters stated.
Sportstheuconnblog.com

The UConn Pod: Football therapy

This week on The UConn Pod, Aman and the editors Dan discuss the start of fall sports, including solid starts for men’s and women’s soccer... and much less of a solid start for football. We reviewed the Huskies’ performance against Fresno State and how it affects our expectations for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy