Quad City Storm Sign Brett Gravelle

Brett Gravelle was signed to the Storm’s training camp roster before the cancellation of the 2020-2021 season and will now make his Storm debut at training camp in October. Gravelle, 25, spent his first pro season last year with FPHL Elmira and recorded 13 goals and 10 assists in 20 games. Before turning pro, Gravelle was a point per game player at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota where he was named assistant captain his junior year and Captain of the team his senior year.