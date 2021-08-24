Cancel
Music

Caribou shares new single, “You Can Do It”

By Treble staff
treblezine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaribou has shared a new track titled “You Can Do It.” The track has been released in the form of a fun new video featuring dogs catching frisbees. Check it out below. Caribou is also touring this fall and winter. Check out those dates below. Caribou’s last album was 2020’s...

www.treblezine.com

