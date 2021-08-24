Cancel
Adam Cole Becoming A Free Agent This Week

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Cole’s WWE contract expires on Friday, according to a report by Fightful Seelct. It was reported earlier this week that Cole was confirmed to be done with the WWE NXT brand after Sunday’s Takeover 36 loss to Kyle O’Reilly. Wrestling Inc. first exclusively reported earlier this month that Cole’s contract expired in July, but he signed an extension that would expire this month after SummerSlam Weekend. At that point it wasn’t clear if Cole was headed to RAW or SmackDown as WWE officials wanted him for the main roster, and pitches had been made in case he chose to re-sign with the company.

