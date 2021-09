Development of the new Mercy Clinic Ferguson began with a question posed to Ferguson residents: What kind of services do you want this place to provide? The answers were wide-ranging. Residents didn’t merely want a clinic where they could see a doctor. They wanted a place that could offer accessible women’s health services, assist with mental health needs, provide substance abuse resources, educate area residents about healthy lifestyle choices, connect people with dedicated social workers, and help with job training. Mercy has offered services like these at other clinic locations but never under the same roof—and with such direct input.