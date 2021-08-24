Study identifies possible antidote for club drug GHB overdose

Many people suffering from diseases like Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes inject themselves or have to receive drug infusions to help treat their disease. These injections require training, equipment and often take a toll on one's life. But what if you could take monoclonal antibodies, insulin and other injectables as a pill? A study by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Novo Nordisk unveils a new type of self-injecting capsule, called the liquid-injecting self-orienting millimeter-scale applicator (L-SOMA) that administers typically injected liquid medications orally. In large animal preclinical models, investigators used this technology to deliver four commonly injected medications, including a monoclonal antibody. Findings are published in Nature Biotechnology.