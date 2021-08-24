Cancel
Macomb, IL

Meyer sworn in as Macomb fire chief

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACOMB — Macomb's Transitional Fire Chief, Daniel Meyer, was sworn in to the position of Macomb Fire Chief at Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting. According to City Clerk Melanie Falk said in an email to the Voice Friday that the City Council on Aug. 16 gave the Committee of the Whole Power to Act to appoint Meyer as Fire Chief at the Aug. 23 meeting. "Fire Chief Driskell is retiring on August 24 and Transitional Fire Chief Meyer need(ed) to be appointed and sworn in as Fire Chief before Chief Driskell retires," she said.

