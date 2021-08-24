Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Did Etsy's CEO Really Just Say That?

By Neil Patel
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman made quite the comment about his company's recent acquisition of e-commerce apparel reseller Depop earlier this month. He compared it to a service offered by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). "We think Depop is potentially to Etsy like Venmo was to PayPal, a new way to shop for the new generation," Silverman explained to analysts on Etsy's second-quarter earnings call.

On the surface, the $25 billion online marketplace for handmade and vintage goods does have similarities with the fintech juggernaut. While both are benefiting from long-term secular growth in e-commerce and digital payments, Silverman's comparison highlights a deeper resemblance.

Here's why I believe this comment from Etsy's CEO is actually pretty accurate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHFCT_0bbTbCWL00
Image source: Getty Images.

Focus on the younger generation

A whopping 90% of Depop's 6 million combined active buyers and sellers are younger than 26. And while apparel is a big product category on Etsy's marketplace already, young consumers are adopting second-hand fashion faster than any other demographic. As a result, Depop has risen to become the 10th most visited shopping site in the U.S. among the Gen Z population. Because the second-hand apparel market in the U.S. is expected to double and reach $77 billion in five years, Etsy is using Depop to tap this rapidly growing industry.

Venmo's users skew young as well. "Venmo originally started with college students as the original adopters and enthusiasts," Venmo Senior Vice President/General Manager Darrell Esch said during PayPal's 2021 investor day. He continued by saying that the mobile app "over-indexes toward millennials." As of the end of the most recent quarter, Venmo had roughly 75 million users, and it's the second most popular finance app on the Apple App Store. PayPal management expects Venmo to generate $900 million in revenue this year.

Community-driven approach

Another commonality between Depop and Venmo (and related to the age of their user bases) deals with the social aspect of the two platforms. Depop's sellers are known to use various social media sites to drum up interest in their products. Some 154,000 people follow Depop on TikTok, which is not surprising given that it's a lucrative marketing channel for Depop sellers.

Venmo's initial strategic priority centers on people who share social experiences together. Being able to seamlessly split costs with others is a by-product of that. And the feed on Venmo very much adds a sense of community to the entire experience. Again, this dynamic works because the users are so young. I can't see my mom or dad using an emoji to pay back their friends, which is what Venmo users do.

Etsy's Depop and PayPal's Venmo attract youthful customers who aren't necessarily familiar with the main services provided by the parent organizations. I myself never used any of PayPal's services until after years of being an active Venmo user. This is a huge benefit though, as expanding the number of users is key to long-term growth.

Two outstanding companies

Getting new users, particularly younger ones, into Etsy's ecosystem via Depop increases the chance that these new customers will transact on Etsy's flagship platform. Similarly, Venmo can be viewed as a customer acquisition tool for PayPal. The hope for these businesses is to extract more value from these new users over time as they utilize the various products and services more. Eventually, growth in sales and profits will follow.

Not many businesses have the optionality that Etsy and PayPal do. The strength of their respective networks, whether it be e-commerce or digital payments, allows both companies to innovate and find new ways to serve their existing user base. And as time passes, the value for these stakeholders rises, which further propels growth. It's no wonder that both Etsy and PayPal have experienced massive stock-price appreciation over the years.

Etsy's CEO was right. For his business, Depop has the makings to move the needle like Venmo is doing for PayPal. Shareholders should be optimistic about Etsy's prospects.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
121K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Etsy Like Venmo#Fintech#The Apple App Store#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Should You Buy The Dip In PayPal?

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares dropped roughly 10% following the company's second-quarter earnings, but Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg says investors shouldn’t hesitate to buy the dip in the digital payment giant. New Venmo Features: Kupferberg said PayPal has rolled out a number of promising new Venmo features in...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Investing in Fintechs: Square, PayPal, and Adyen

When it comes to payment processing fintech companies, Square (NYSE:SQ), PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Adyen (OTC:ADYE.Y) are in a class by themselves. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Aug. 23, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Brian Withers discuss the major differences between the three, as well as a viewer's question on how much they should invest in one of them.
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Sendle CEO: Just Say No To Peak Surcharges

An annual rite of passage is upon us: peak season surcharges. UPS (NYSE: UPS), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and the U.S. Postal Service have all announced their peak season surcharges in the past month. The surcharges are designed to provide additional revenue during peak shipping times, such as the holiday season,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This E-Commerce Stock Just Outgrew Amazon, Etsy, and Wayfair

Fool since 2011. I write about consumer goods, the big picture, and whatever else piques my interest. Follow me on Twitter to see my latest articles, and for commentary on hot topics in retail and the broad market. Follow @tmfbowman. CarParts.com topped estimates in its second-quarter earnings report. Revenue grew...
InternetPosted by
The Motley Fool

Facebook Is Really, Really Good at Advertising

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) second-quarter revenue growth was driven by its ability to charge more for ads. PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) second-quarter payment volume grew 40%, but shares sold off due to concerns related to eBay. In this episode of MarketFoolery, John Rotonti analyzes those stories, iRobot's Q2 results, and which companies have (and don't have) the ability to raise prices.
BusinessInc.com

Amazon's Fake Review Problem Tells You What the Company Really Thinks About Its Customers

Amazon has a problem. It's the kind of problem that's obvious once you know where to look, but easy to miss considering the year the company has had. I mean, by all accounts, it's been a very good year to be selling things online. As online shopping surged during the pandemic, Amazon exploded. It became the place we went for everything from toilet paper, to laptops, to groceries.
ApparelPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Apparel Company to Put on Your Watchlist

FIGS makes durable, well-designed, high-quality scrubs for medical professionals. Its loyal and fast-growing fan base has given FIGS considerable pricing power. FIGS needs to carefully safeguard its brand to fend off potential rivals. Medical scrubs manufacturer FIGS's (NYSE:FIGS) high-quality products have allowed the company to amass a large, loyal customer...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Etsy And NetApp Lead The S&P 500

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday as traders await signs of Fed tapering policy. Explosions outside of Kabul airport in Afghanistan has also caused macro uncertainty and pressured sentiment. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.59% to $446.26. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell...
InternetGreenwichTime

Launch an E-Commerce Side Hustle by Using Amazon and eBay

From copywriting and design to driving for Uber and myriad other ideas, there's no shortage of profitable side hustles out there. But few have the potential to become full-time careers. Some, however, have limitless potential. With the growth of e-commerce, major platforms like Amazon and eBay have made it possible...
Businesschainstoreage.com

Amazon partners with Korean e-commerce marketplace

Amazon is launching Amazon Global Store on 11st, a collaboration with Korean online retailer 11st that will open its U.S. inventory to customers in Korea. The new online store offers what Amazon says is one of the largest international selections available for online shopping in Korea. Amazon Global Store on 11st provides tens of millions of products from more than 30 categories, including PC, toys, fashion, consumer electronics, books, and kitchen. Amazon’s prices, selection and customer service will be available to Korean customers while they are shopping directly on 11st via the 11st.kr/Amazon site or the 11st app.
BusinessArkansas Business

Amazon Dethrones Walmart

It was inevitable but still something to see The New York Times proclaim last week that, for the first time, Americans are spending more money with Amazon than Walmart, toppling the Bentonville firm from its perch as the biggest retailer outside China. Walmart reported second-quarter results on Tuesday, which gave...
Small Businessfreightwaves.com

FedEx and UPS who? Sendle muscling its way into e-commerce shipping space

On Nov. 5, 2014, a new company announced its arrival in Australia, promising to take on the monopoly of package delivery that was the Australia Post. Sendle’s founders saw e-commerce’s potential and realized the volume would create inefficiencies and add cost. “Sendle estimates between 30-40 million parcels are sent between...
Businessgeekwire.com

Why Amazon is now pledging to make good on bad third-party products

Amazon has long contended that it shouldn’t be held legally liable for defective products sold by third-party merchants on Amazon.com, maintaining that the liability rests with the seller, not with the marketplace facilitating the sale. It’s a legal argument with parallels to those made by Facebook and other social networks...
Businesskfgo.com

Shopify, TikTok team up to let users shop from app

(Reuters) – Canada’s e-commerce giant Shopify Inc said on Tuesday it was partnering with TikTok to work on a feature that would let shoppers buy directly from the social media app. Shopify merchants who have a TikTok business account would soon be able to add a shopping tab to their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy