Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Didn't play Monday night

 7 days ago

Coach Urban Meyer said Robinson was kept out of Monday Night Football due a sprained ankle, Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan reports. Robinson returned for his fifth consecutive season with Jacksonville after being franchise tagged by the Jaguars this offseason. The 25-year-old will be relied upon to protect the blindside of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence during the 2021 campaign.

