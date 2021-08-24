Cancel
Public Health

Fauci says he 'misspoke' on when we'll get COVID under control

By Lauren Barry
 7 days ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN host Anderson Cooper Monday that he misspoke when he told NPR earlier that day that the COVID-19 pandemic could be in control by fall of next year, if most Americans get vaccinated. “I have to apologize,” said Fauci, who serves as director of the National...

