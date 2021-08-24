Media Release: Simmons Bank Named to Forbes America’s “Best-In-State” Employers List for the Second Consecutive Year
Little Rock, Ark. – Simmons Bank announced today that it has been named to Forbes America’s “Best-in-State” Employers list, marking the second consecutive year the bank has earned this distinction. Ranked among the Top 10 employers in Arkansas, Simmons Bank also earned the top ranking among banking and financial services employers. The Forbes “Best-in State” list is compiled through a partnership with market research firm Statista.searkweather.com
