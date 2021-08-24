Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Paddle with State Rep Tony McCombie

visitrockfalls.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome meet State Representative Tony McCombie and kayak with her. If you don't have a kayak come and chat with her before she hits the water. Location: Route 40 in Rock Falls on the Hennepin Canal.

www.visitrockfalls.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paddle#Kayaks#Rock Falls#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicseasttexasradio.com

State Rep. Seeking Re-Election

State Representative Gary VanDeaver has announced he will seek re-election to District 1 in the Texas House of Representatives. District 1 serves Lamar, Franklin, Red River, and Bowie Counties. He serves on the Appropriations Committee as a state budget writer and the House Public Education Committee.
Congress & CourtsMontana Standard

State Rep. Willis Curdy announces state Senate run

State Rep. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, has announced a run for Senate District 49. Curdy represents House District 98 in the legislature. He has represented the district since 2015. State Sen. Diane Sands currently holds the SD 49 seat, with her term set to expire in 2022. State Rep. Brad Tschida,...
Virginia, MNFOX 21 Online

Highway 53 Bridge Dedicated to Late State Rep. Tom Rukavina

VIRGINIA, Minn. — “He often urged people to buy American-made products. In fact, he would tell you even his underwear was made in the U.S.A by union workers. If you didn’t believe him, he would volunteer to prove it to you,” District 6 Senator, David Tomassoni says. Former Minnesota House...
Derry, NHPosted by
The Derry News

Special election will fill open state rep seat

DERRY — The town now has dates for a special election to replace a state representative that moved out of the community. At a meeting Aug. 2, councilors approved moving forward with a state request to ask for the special election to represent District 6, part of a group of 10 total representatives.
Savannah, GAWTGS

Community holds service to celebrate life of State Rep. Mickey Stephens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Many gathered at Savannah State’s Tiger Arena Tuesday evening to celebrate the life of state representative Mickey Stephens. Stephens was an educator, coach, mentor and member of the Georgia House of Representatives. He died on Aug. 14 after battling a long-term illness. Local leaders and family...
Iowa Statektvo.com

Iowa state Rep. Bohannan to challenge US Rep. Miller-Meeks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A University of Iowa law professor and Democratic state legislator says she will challenge freshman U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks next year. State Rep. Christina Bohannan made the announcement Tuesday. Miller-Meeks, a former state senator, won the seat by six votes defeating Democrat Rita Hart. It...
Iowa Stateswiowanewssource.com

State Rep. Bohannan announces run for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District

(The Center Square) – Iowa state Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, announced Tuesday she's running for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. “I’m running to fight for better health care, better education, and better economic opportunity for Iowans because everyone deserves a fair shot,” Bohannan...
Iowa Statekhqa.com

Iowa state Rep. Bohannan to challenge US Rep. Miller-Meeks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A University of Iowa law professor and Democratic state legislator says she will challenge freshman U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks next year. State Rep. Christina Bohannan made the announcement Tuesday. Miller-Meeks, a former state senator, won the seat by six votes defeating Democrat Rita Hart. It...
Iowa Stateabc17news.com

Iowa state Rep. Bohannan to challenge US Rep. Miller-Meeks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A University of Iowa law professor and Democratic state legislator says she will challenge freshman U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks next year. State Rep. Christina Bohannan made the announcement Tuesday. Miller-Meeks, a former state senator, won the seat by six votes defeating Democrat Rita Hart. It was the narrowest House election since 1984. Bohannan says we need less bickering in Washington, and more working together. Miller-Meeks expressed confidence on who voters would chose saying “our approaches to the challenges facing working families, our communities, state and nation are vastly different _ and I look forward to voters choosing between those two approaches.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy