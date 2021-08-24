Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Celtics monitoring virus situation “day by day”

WWLP 22News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (SHNS) – Fans returned to the TD Garden in the spring to cheer on the Boston Celtics, but with COVID-19 cases spiking again, Steve Pagliuca, one of the team’s owners, sounded less than 100 percent about fans in the stands when the team holds its first home game of the 2021-2022 season on Friday, Oct. 22.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Riley
Person
Wyc Grousbeck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day By Day#Shns#The Boston Celtics#Weei#The State House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
El Paso, TXInternational Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19

A dozen people in El Paso, Texas, have now died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to authorities. Health department officials from El Paso on Monday reported that 14 individuals have died of COVID-19 over the past week, including one fully vaccinated individual. All of the residents who died had underlying health conditions, which authorities did not identify.
ScienceScientist

Immunologist Thomas Hodge Dies of COVID-19 at 69

Immunologist and virologist Thomas Hodge III died on July 31 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 69. According to The Washington Post, Hodge was medically ineligible to be vaccinated against the disease. Born and raised in Gainesville, Georgia, Hodge graduated from Emory University in nearby Atlanta in 1974, where...
Public HealthPioneer Press

Coronavirus Monday update: Hospitalizations near 300 for the first time since May

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 is the highest it has been since late May with 299 needing care including 87 in critical condition. The Minnesota Department of Health reported four more COVID-19 deaths Monday and 1,120 new infections were recorded. Those who died ranged in age from their 70s to their 90s with three in long-term care and one in a behavioral health facility.
Congress & CourtsSun-Journal

Sen. King tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines at home

Sen. Angus King of Maine tested positive for COVID-19 in Maine on Thursday morning, his office announced. The independent senator took the test as a precaution after he began feeling under the weather Wednesday, his office said. King, 77, said since COVID-19 first hit the United States he has followed...
Public Healthfox2detroit.com

Melioidosis: CDC says 4 infected, 2 dead in US from rare tropical disease

NEW YORK - U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia. The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Is COVID vaccine safe while pregnant? A pregnant infectious disease doctor answers

A pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds her belly as she waits in line for groceries at St. Mary's Church in Waltham, Mass, in May 2020. A Utah doctor who was unknowingly pregnant when she got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine says she initially hesitated about getting a second shot but now realizes such shots are safe for pregnant women and their babies. (Charles Krupa, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — Dr. Hannah Imlay did not feel hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine until she found out she was pregnant.
Boston, MAWWLP 22News

Hospitalizations surpass 600 for first time since April

BOSTON (SHNS) – As the number of people hospitalized with the disease continues its increase, public health officials Monday reported more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, the cumulation of three days’ worth of test results. The 4,081 new cases and 10 recent COVID-19 deaths reported Monday by the Department...
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

Nearly 20k breakthrough cases in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – At least 19,443 breakthrough COVID-19 infections in people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus have been detected in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday. The new total, as of Aug. 28, represents an increase of 3,704 new breakthrough cases from the previous week’s...
Boston, MAWWLP 22News

Labor Day weekend reminders

BOSTON (SHNS) – As the holiday weekend approaches, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday reminded people to keep up COVID-19 precautions during any Labor Day plans. During a briefing with the White House COVID-19 Response Team, she reiterated the importance of wearing masks indoors...
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

Massachusetts COVID-19 daily report: 10 new deaths, 4,081 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Monday reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 infections across the state and 10 new deaths in the daily data dashboard. In total, 4,081 new COVID cases were reported by the DPH Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Massachusetts since the pandemic began to 708,042 and a total of 17,857 confirmed deaths. Monday’s released data is a combination of cases reported since Friday.
Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

Baystate Health reports 104 COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 104 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Of those numbers reported, 12 are in the critical care unit. Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:. Baystate Medical Center – 82 confirmed. Baystate Franklin Medical Center –...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Fully Vaccinated Staff test Positive at Maine Medical Center ED

An outbreak among staff in the emergency department at Maine Medical Center is currently under investigation. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention was made aware of the possible outbreak on August 5. Representatives did not confirm a specific number, but did say that "some” of the staff members who have tested positive, are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Formidable" Warning

We don't like writing it anymore than you like hearing it: COVID-19 is rampaging through America again, especially in states with high concentrations of unvaccinated people. If you don't believe it, just look at the children's ICUs in some Florida hospitals, or see the latest CDC forecasts, which predict a total of 630,000 to 662,000 Covid-19 deaths will be reported by Sept. 4. ​​Concerned about the rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10. Read on for 5 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy