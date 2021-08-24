Cancel
New Analysis: US Over-the-top Video Service Subscriptions Predicted to Exceed 277 Million by 2026

thestreamable.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs streaming still the future of at-home entertainment? More consumers are continuing to cut the cord and switch to over-the-top (OTT) video streaming subscriptions. A new whitepaper from Parks Associates shows that OTT subscription numbers are continuing to rise, and it doesn’t look as if subscribers will lose interest in the near future.

thestreamable.com

