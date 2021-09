Ruth Marx, mother of musician Richard Marx and television jingle singer, died Aug. 24. She was 85 years old. Richard Marx told the Chicago Sun Times Aug. 30 that his mother died of lung cancer at her home in California. In a separate Facebook post, the pop musician said, “Rest now, sweet beautiful Mama. What we had between us was the most unique and extraordinary bond I’ve ever known. I can’t begin to thank you enough for everything you did for me, everything you were to me and will always be. My heart is in a million pieces and I will love you with every breath of my life remaining.”