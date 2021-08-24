Third round of food benefits approved for families who lost access to free school lunches

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday a third round of food benefits for families with children who have lost access to free or reduced lunches at school due to COVID-19. The Department of Agriculture approved the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, which covers June through August and provides families with a one-time benefit of $375 per eligible child. The benefit can be used the same way they would use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to pay for groceries.