Wilson, N.C. — Authorities were searching Edgecombe County on Tuesday for a man wanted in the shooting deaths of two people in Wilson. Adrian Tynrell Horne, 43, of Macclesfield, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and getting into a champagne-colored, 2000s model GMC Yukon with black rims on Otter Creek Road in Edgecombe County, authorities said.