Biden's approval rating sinks to just 41 percent in new poll

President Biden's approval rating sunk to a new low of 41 percent in the latest poll from USA Today/Suffolk University. The United States' Afghanistan withdrawal seems to be one of the the main drivers — only 26 percent of responsdents approve of the execution of the plan (though a majority still support exiting the country) — and he has poor marks on immigration issues and his handling of the economy, as well. The latter came in at a "surprisingly bad" 39 percent. "The only issue keeping him remotely in the game is his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, where he is barely at 50 percent" David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center, told USA Today.