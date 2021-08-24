Microsoft makes it easier to install Windows 11 with newly released ISOs
What just happened? Microsoft has made it easier to install preview builds of Windows 11 for testing purposes. With the recent launch of Preview Build 22000.160, Microsoft also announced ISOs for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 and published them to their downloads page. With them, you’ll easily be able to burn install discs or load them onto a USB drive for a clean install or in-place upgrade.www.techspot.com
