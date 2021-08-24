Keep Your Kids Safe as They Head Back to School

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — For many parents, whether they should send their children back to class full-time as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to carry on is a difficult decision they face. Along with the changing mask guidelines and safety protocols, it hasn’t been easy. One local parent, who is also a teacher, spoke with KDKA about how she feels when it comes to sending her two children back inside their school building. This situation is something that parents and children have never gone through before. While people are continuing to become vaccinated against COVID-19, including some students, the Delta variant is on the minds...