Salad Chain Sweetgreen Bets on Automation by Acquiring Spyce and Its Robotic Kitchen Tech

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweetgreen has bought Spyce, a Boston restaurant company that made a name for itself with its automated kitchen. Since its founding in 2015, Spyce has raised $24.88 million from investors, including famed chef Daniel Boulud, according to Pitchbook. The deal could make Sweetgreen more attractive to investors as it seeks...

