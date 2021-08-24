Man Arrested For Valdalism To Dubuque Business
Police say they arrested a man accused of vandalism that caused more than $10,000 damage to a Dubuque business earlier this summer. 22 year old Steven Steele, was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief. A report says police investigated two nights of vandalism, on July 17 and July 20, at Clarity Clinic on Hillcrest Road. Five double-paned windows were smashed with rocks during the two nights, sending a substantial amount of glass throughout the building and resulting in repair and cleanup costs of over $10,000. Video surveillance footage from the business showed two individuals throwing rocks at the windows. Investigators used still photographs taken from the footage to identify the individuals as a 17-year-old male and Steele.www.superhits106.com
