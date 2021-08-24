Eagles' Jalen Hurts on missing Patriots game with stomach infection: 'I was debating whether to say something'
Many fans were confused when Joe Flacco led the Philadelphia Eagles' offense onto the field for their second preseason game against the New England Patriots. QB1 Jalen Hurts was seen in warmups, but where did he go? It turned out that the second-year signal-caller was actually sent to a Philadelphia hospital before kickoff, and diagnosed with a stomach infection.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0