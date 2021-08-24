Cancel
Watch trailer for Shinedown’s ‘ATTENTION ATTENTION’ film

98online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShinedown has premiered the trailer for ATTENTION ATTENTION, an upcoming film based on the band’s 2018 album of the same name. The clip features several striking images — from a woman screaming underwater to a building exploding — as a sinister voiceover warns, “It will keep pushing and pushing and pushing you until everything around you completely collapses.”

