Sidhu Moosewala joins MX TakaTak in full power

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMX TakaTak, India’s leading short video platform onboards rapper and actor Sidhu Moosewala. Delighting his massive fan following with this move, Sidhu is all set to entertain and connect with newer audiences through engaging content. In his 6-month exclusive period with this short video application, Sidhu will be seen interacting with fans via live sessions, dropping original songs first and exclusively for the MX community, as well as participating in exciting hashtag challenges. Sidhu recently released a challenge #CelebrityKiller based on his new trendsetter song that has witnessed massive participation from users across the country who are lip syncing to this groovy tune.

