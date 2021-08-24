Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ drummer since the legendary rock group formed, has died at age 80, according to his London publicist, Bernard Doherty. Doherty announced in a statement Tuesday morning: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.” The statement was later shared by the Stones’ official Twitter account.talesbuzz.com
