Where to Find COVID-19 Testing and Vaccinations
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) has received reports that local medical providers have limited COVID-19 testing supplies. Providers are having difficulty getting supplies due to the high demand caused by the sharp increase in cases across the US. Current supplies will be prioritized to test those who are severely ill or most at risk. Individuals wanting to be tested for COVID-19 may have to travel outside the health district to find a testing site.www.highplainsradio.net
