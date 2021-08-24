Cancel
Culver City, CA

Culver City City Seeks Nominations for Commendations During Disability Awareness Month

By Westside Today Staff
westsidetoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you know an individual, business or organization in Culver City that deserves recognition for their services to people with disabilities?. Culver City City Council and the Culver City Disability Advisory Committee, through the Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department, would like to honor one individual and one business during activities planned for Disability Awareness Month in October 2021.

westsidetoday.com

