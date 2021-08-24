Culver City City Seeks Nominations for Commendations During Disability Awareness Month
Do you know an individual, business or organization in Culver City that deserves recognition for their services to people with disabilities?. Culver City City Council and the Culver City Disability Advisory Committee, through the Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department, would like to honor one individual and one business during activities planned for Disability Awareness Month in October 2021.westsidetoday.com
