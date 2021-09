J.R. Smith, who went straight from high school to the 2004 NBA draft, is starting college this fall at North Carolina A&T University, where he will also play on the golf(!) team, as the NCAA approved the 35-year-old’s amateur status in the sport on Tuesday. To most, the response to this news might be: Huh, neat. To some of his new peers, understandably, the response might be: It’s surreal that J.R. Smith is walking around at my damn college, and I’m going to post on TikTok about how he’s “probably off the henny right now.”