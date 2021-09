A new study from Keck Medicine of USC reveals that Black recipients of liver transplants have lower post-transplant survival rates than white or Hispanic patients. When examining data from the last two decades of all liver transplant recipients in the United States, Brian P. Lee, MD, MAS, a hepatologist and liver transplant specialist with Keck Medicine, and his colleagues discovered that during the entire study period of 2002-2018, Black patients had, on average, a 15% higher chance of dying after a liver transplant than white or Hispanic patients. And from 2017-2018, they had a 60% higher chance of dying after a liver transplant than white recipients of liver transplants. The survival gap between Black patients and white patients increased with the number of years post-transplant.