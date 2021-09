On August 27th at 9:26 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested April D. Young, age 49, of Geneva, New York, following a larceny investigation at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Young was observed by Asset Protection selecting a pair of shoes from the shoe department and putting them on her feet. Young was then observed passing all points of sale without rendering payment on the shoes and other merchandise. Young was charged with one count of Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor. Young was processed and released on an appearance ticket scheduling her to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.