BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – The Bethesda-Chevy Chase football team has had the 2021 season circled on the calendar for years. “We’ve all been working together for so long,” Bethesda-Chevy Chase senior running back and cornerback Phil Bediako said. “It’s just like why wouldn’t it be a turnaround season? You know like now that we’re seniors now, we’ve got to take leadership and I feel like we can be really good this year.”