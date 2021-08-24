Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Brandon Routh confirmed as lead for Magic: The Gathering series on Netflix

By EJ Moreno
flickeringmyth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA one-time Superman is joining another magical world of powers. Brandon Routh is joining the upcoming Netflix series Magic: The Gathering. Routh will play the character of Gideon Jura, which was confirmed during Wizards of the Coast’s Magic Showcase 2021 stream. From the card game, Gideon Jura is described as “a hieromancer and planeswalker beholden to the multiplanar coalition known as the Gatewatch.” Routh’s Gideon Jura will serve as the lead for the series.

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Routh
Person
Russo Brothers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#The Gathering#Wizards#Multiplanar#Planeswalkers#The Russo Brothers#Snowball Studios#Bardel Entertainment#Esports League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 23

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 23 finds the new Jason Momoa action-drama Sweet Girl at No. 1, while the kid-friendly The Loud House Movie comes in at No. 2. At No. 3 today is Manifest, which returns to the ranking after a couple of weeks away. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Sandra Oh's new collegiate dramedy The Chair and the teen treasure hunting series Outer Banks.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most outrageous sci-fi thriller on Netflix ASAP

It’s hard not to love a passion project. Whether it’s Stanley Kubrick acquiring the rights to Eyes Wide Shut decades before starting production on what would be his final film or Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg coming together at age 13 to develop the teenage comedy that would slowly become Superbad, it’s inspiring to see someone’s long-term belief in a story eventually pay off.
HobbiesComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Reveals First Look at Upcoming Lord of the Rings Set

Magic: The Gathering has provided fans with a first look at their upcoming Lord of the Rings set, as well as a few additional details about the new "Universe Beyond" set. During yesterday's Magic Showcase, Wizards of the Coast debuted a piece of artwork that will appear on the "Gandalf, Friend of the Shire" card in Magic: The Gathering's Lord of the Rings-themed set. The art depicts Gandalf the Grey as he sets off fireworks during Bilbo Baggins' birthday at the onset of Fellowship of the Ring. Wizards also confirmed that the Lord of the Rings set will be a "full, draftable" set usable in Eternal formats, and that the set would be released in 2023. You can check out the artwork by Dmitry Burmak, below:
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Netflix Live-Action Series Sets Main Cast

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu have all joined the series. Cormier will star as Aang, with Kiawentiio set to play Katara. Ousley will play Sokka and Liu will play Zuko. More from Variety. In addition, Netflix confirmed that Albert Kim has boarded the show to serve as...
Video GamesPosted by
Deadline

‘Magic the Gathering’: Jeff Kline Leads Creative Team Of Netflix Animated Series After Russo Brothers Depart

EXCLUSIVE: Magic: the Gathering, Netflix’s CG-animated series adaptation of the popular tabletop trading-card game, has put in place a new creative team led by executive producer Jeff Kline (Transformers: Prime). The animated project was originally announced in 2019 with Joe and Anthony Russo at the helm. I hear the Russos and their team, including head writers Henry Gilroy and Jose Molina, departed early in the process over different visions for how best to adapt the IP. The parting of the ways was amicable, and Netflix subsequently tapped Kline to oversee the creation of an all new storyline and expand on the...
TV & Videosdotesports.com

Magic: The Gathering Netflix series gets new showrunner amid Russo brothers’ departure

The Russo brothers are out as the showrunners for the animated Netflix adaptation of Magic: The Gathering with Jeff Kline stepping in to lead the show’s creative team. In an announcement first reported by Deadline, Kline will take over as the show’s creative lead. Kline was previously the showrunner for Transformers: Prime, another Hasbro property adapted for Netflix.
TV SeriesGamespot

Doom Patrol Season 3 Gets Crazy First Trailer, Hits HBO Max On September 23

The first teaser for Doom Patrol Season 3 has been released. The latest season of the DC show premieres on HBO Max on September 23. Doom Patrol has always been a quirky series, but this new teaser is flat-out weird. It opens normally enough, with shots of some of the main characters from the team of superhero outcasts, including Cyborg (Joivan Wade), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Negative Man (Matt Bomer). Then it goes crazy, as the soundtrack is filled with fractured dialogue and nonsensical phrases ("piffle paffle!") and crazy Monty Python-style animation, before giving us a taste of some of the strange creatures and beings that the team will encounter in Season 3. Check it out below:
TV SeriesComicBook

Daredevil: Will Marvel Studios Reboot or Make Netflix Show Canon?

Sooner or later, Matt Murdock is going to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Depending on who you talk to, the return of Ol' Hornhead could even come back as soon as Spider-Man: No Way Home this December. In fact, fans of Charlie Cox's take on the Man Without Fear are already debating on if the character already appeared in the trailer for the Spidey sequel. With the inevitable return of Murdock on the horizon, we've got to ask the question — what version of the character is going to appear?
TV Showshypebeast.com

Nestflix Is an Impressive Catalogue of Fake Films Within Real-Life TV Shows

Nestflix, the brainchild of web designer Lynn Fischer, is a platform for “nested,” or fictional, movies and shows that were featured in real-life media. So if you’ve ever watched a movie that featured a clip from a made-up series, Fischer has found it and uploaded it to her site, described as “just a wiki doing some cosplay” on Twitter.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Legends Of Tomorrow And The Rookie Vet Brandon Routh Heading To Netflix For Next TV Role

Brandon Routh is heading to streaming television after stints on The CW's Legends of Tomorrow and ABC's The Rookie, and it's safe to say that his new project will take him in some very different directions than the DC Comics superhero series and Nathan Fillion-led crime drama. Routh landed a role on an upcoming Netflix project that will involve his voice talents rather than live action. Prepare for Brandon Routh as star of Magic: The Gathering!
HobbiesComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Announces New D&D Crossover Set

Magic: The Gathering has announced its second Dungeons & Dragons crossover set, this time focused on Commander Deck play. Next year, Wizards of the Coast will release "Dungeons & Dragons: Battle for Baldur's Gate," a Commander Legends sub-set that focuses on Commander Draft. The new set will bring in "iconic characters, new mechanics, more flavorful spells from D&D, plus Commanders Legends-style foil-etched legendary creatures." Wizards of the Coast plans to release the new set in the second quarter of 2022. A piece of concept art showed a nautiloid floating outside of the city of Baldur's Gate, which suggests that the new cards will have a tie to Baldur's Gate 3, an upcoming PC video game that kicks off with mind flayers attacking Baldur's Gate.
HobbiesPosted by
The Game Haus

A First Look at the Magic: The Gathering 2022 Roadmap

On Tuesday August 24, Wizards of the Coast revealed their plans for the upcoming year for Magic: the Gathering. In the Magic Showcase 2021 stream, members of the Magic development walked through the upcoming sets and products that Wizards has in store. There is plenty to get excited for when it comes to 2022 and players are already discussing their hopes and expectations for the upcoming releases.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Flash season 8 spoilers: Brandon Routh, Chyler Leigh on board

We’ve heard for a while that The Flash season 8 was going to be doing some epic stuff at the start of the season, but we had no idea it would be something like this. Today, The CW confirmed that a five-episode arc at the start of season 8, entitled Armageddon, is going to bring back a number of familiar faces to work alongside Team Flash. Some of the performers appearing in this arc include Brandon Routh (The Atom), Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Katherine McNamara (Mia Queen), Osric Chau (Ryan Choi), Tom Cavanagh (Reverse Flash), and Neal McDonough (Damien Darhk).
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Manifest returning with fourth and final season at Netflix

With enough fan support, a series can be saved these days. Just use Manifest as an example. Ten weeks after the series was canceled by NBC, Netflix is saving it and giving fans a final season. Manifest, a sci-fi drama, was axed a few weeks back and saw immense fan...
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

Marvel’s “Guardians” Game Soundtrack Tease

The ‘Awesome Mix’ soundtracks of yesteryear hits are a big part of the identity of Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. Now the upcoming video game based on the comics property is also making it a big part of its make-up as well. Developer Eidos Montreal has posted a new YouTube video going into the music that will be found in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy