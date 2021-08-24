Brandon Routh confirmed as lead for Magic: The Gathering series on Netflix
A one-time Superman is joining another magical world of powers. Brandon Routh is joining the upcoming Netflix series Magic: The Gathering. Routh will play the character of Gideon Jura, which was confirmed during Wizards of the Coast’s Magic Showcase 2021 stream. From the card game, Gideon Jura is described as “a hieromancer and planeswalker beholden to the multiplanar coalition known as the Gatewatch.” Routh’s Gideon Jura will serve as the lead for the series.www.flickeringmyth.com
