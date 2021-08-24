Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mynd Integrated Solutions acquires Artificial Intelligence

buffalonynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Mynd Integrated Solutions, one of the leading FinanceAccounting (FA) and HR outsourcing partners for businesses, awarded by NASSCOM in the AIML category, has acquired Move78(c)[?] platform from Monocle Consulting. The Artificial Intelligence Platform Move 78(c) brings with it niche solutions like Artificial intelligence-based Document Processing (IDP), Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine,email BOTs. Mynd has also been awarded as Digital solution of the year in 2017 by a leading financial publication.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outsourcing#International Markets#Ani Pnn#Financeaccounting#Nasscom#Aiml#Move78#Monocle Consulting#Document Processing#Nlp#Digital#Ssc#Fa#Rpa#Hro#Bpaassaas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Related
Technologytechgig.com

8 Most effective strategies to leverage most out of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Because of the multiple advantages that Artificial Intelligence provides, practically every corporation on the planet has relied on this beautiful. to achieve their objectives and ambitions. To get the most out of AI, businesses must present a compelling case for how it will benefit them. On that topic, here are a few strategies and advice that businesses may use to create support for Artificial Intelligence by making the case and/or strengthening their business case:
Technologythefastmode.com

HGC Supports Google Cloud Partner Interconnect

HGC Global Communications(HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, on Tuesday announced that it supports Google Cloud Partner Interconnect. By offering support for Partner Interconnect, Google Cloud customers have the ability to quickly establish secure and high-performance direct connections to business-critical workloads on Google...
Asiabuffalonynews.net

Miwa Komatsu Addresses the NEW CONTEXT CONFERENCE 2021 by Digital Garage

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Digital Garage is a leading technology conglomerate based in Tokyo and San Francisco, focusing on Fintech/Adtech and investing globally. Digital Garage celebrates its 25th anniversary at the annual event, THE NEW CONTEXT CONFERENCE, on the theme 'Earthshot Whole Earth 2021@Tokyo', an homage to Stewart Brand, who is known for his 'Whole Earth Catalog'.
Softwarenojitter.com

MIT Technology Review Insights: Global AI Agenda for North America

Artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities are no longer reserved for big tech players. From manufacturing to energy and healthcare to government, MIT found that organizations from all industries and sectors are experimenting with a suite of AI solutions. MIT Technology Review Insights surveyed over 1,000 senior executives across different sectors and...
Economymartechseries.com

Alluxio Praised for Technology Innovation in Cloud, Data Analytics and Data Management with Recent Industry Awards

Alluxio, the developer of open source data orchestration software for large-scale analytics and AI/ML workloads, today announced the addition of many new industry accolades in 1H 2021. Alluxio moves data closer to AI and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects.
Softwarediginomica.com

Marketer, meet machine! - helping marketers get a handle on AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in marketing tech is not new; adtech, ABM (intent data), content creation solutions, and other technologies incorporate machine learning and artificial intelligence elements. Some have done it for a while. But even the most experienced marketer is still trying to wrap their head around how AI fits into marketing software and how it can help them change the way they work.
Softwarevmware.com

Mainstreaming AI with an AI-Ready Enterprise Platform

Authored By Paul Turner –Vice President Product Management at VMware. Today, few companies have the time (and in today’s economic environment, the money) to invest in modernization that won’t bring quick results. In short, companies are squeezed: they must modernize and need rapid returns. They can’t afford to get tangled up in the notorious complexity of setting up Kubernetes or artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) environments.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

SlashNext Brings AI to Microsoft 365 Security

SlashNext today unfurled a SlashNext Email Detection and Response platform for Microsoft 365 that leverages artificial intelligence in the form of machine learning and computer vision algorithms coupled with natural language processing (NLP) to identify spear phishing, social engineering and business email compromise (BEC) attacks. Patrick Harr, CEO, SlashNext, said...
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the 'Company' or 'Gemina') is pleased to announce several key hires within our Research and Development team. Research and Development Appointments. Within the Research and Development group, the Company has expanded its development competencies with the appointment...
Computersitprotoday.com

How to Optimize a Multi-cloud Deployment

For a growing number of organizations, using just a single cloud provider is no longer considered a best practice. The concept of multi-cloud has been gaining adoption in recent years as an approach that enables organizations to make use of more than one public cloud provider. The reasons for choosing multi-cloud are varied, ranging from a desire to avoid lock-in with a single provider to service enablement, as not all public cloud providers have the same services.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Tackling intelligent data management in the cloud

It is predicted that by 2025 there will have been 175 zettabytes of data generated, with machines already creating upwards of 40% of the world’s data annually. This exponential data growth is being driven by innovation, with many organizations widening their IoT networks and enhancing their cloud computing capabilities. The imminent arrival of 5G is set to be a major catalyst in this forecast, aided by an increasingly connected global population.
Softwareitprotoday.com

Nvidia Aims vSphere-Integrated AI Software Suite at Enterprise Market

Nvidia, a leader in AI technology, particularly AI hardware and software for data centers and self-diving cars, has now set its sights on the more traditional enterprise data center market. The recently rolled out Nvidia AI Enterprise is a suite of AI tools and frameworks that is optimized for VMware...
Healthwnctimes.com

Using artificial intelligence for early detection and treatment of illnesses

Science Daily August 20, 2021 Using artificial intelligence for early detection and treatment of illnesses. Artificial intelligence (AI) will fundamentally change medicine and healthcare: Diagnostic patient data, e.g. from ECG, EEG or X-ray images, can be analyzed with the help of machine learning, so that diseases can be detected at a very early stage based on subtle changes. However, implanting AI within the human body is still a major technical challenge. Scientists have now succeeded in developing a bio-compatible implantable AI platform that classifies in real time healthy and pathological patterns in biological signals such as heartbeats. It detects pathological changes even without medical supervision.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Artificial Intelligence for Media Coverage with Web Traffic Booster

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Artificial Intelligence for Media Coverage with Web Traffic Booster - SquaTec announces even more SEO, Web Traffic, and Lead Generation Benefits on their Media Coverage Packages using AI. United States - August...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Shelf.io raises $52.5M for its AI-powered enterprise knowledge platform

Startup Shelf.io today announced that it has raised $52.5 million in funding after quadrupling sales of its enterprise knowledge management platform over the preceding year. Shelf.io, officially Gemshelf Inc., says its platform can help companies’ employees find answers to work-related questions faster. The software uses an artificial intelligence engine the startup calls MerlinAI to scan the knowledge bases, customer databases and other systems where a company stores information related to its business. From there, MerlinAI automatically identifies the specific piece of information needed to answer an employee’s question.
ComputersInfoworld

What is a data warehouse? The source of business intelligence

Databases are typically classified as relational (SQL) or NoSQL, and transactional (OLTP), analytic (OLAP), or hybrid (HTAP). Departmental and special-purpose databases were initially considered huge improvements to business practices, but later derided as “islands.” Attempts to create unified databases for all data across an enterprise are classified as data lakes if the data is left in its native format, and data warehouses if the data is brought into a common format and schema. Subsets of a data warehouse are called data marts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy