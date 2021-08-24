Cancel
Why Old Navy's Attempts At Size Inclusivity Aren't Good Enough

By Juliet James
HuffingtonPost
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Old Navy announced its new BODEQUALITY initiative, which it says “democratizes the shopping experience for women of all sizes.” This is set to go into effect Aug. 30, according to the press release, and will make Old Navy the “first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles at price parity.”

