How to avoid camping with snakes, and other valuable outdoor lessons
At the end of every exhausting, multi-day trek, I ask myself a simple question: How could I have been better prepared?. On my first overnight hike, I didn’t understand the danger of cotton clothing (when it gets wet, it stays wet and doesn’t insulate) and got a touch of hypothermia. Years later, on a late-fall trip, the temperatures dropped so severely that it was the first time I recognized that my 10-year-old, ostensibly 30-degree sleeping bag was no longer insulating against near-freezing temperatures. There have been other great blunders: failing to pack my clothing and sleeping bag in a waterproof sack, resulting in all my gear taking on rainwater (and weight); failing to pack a backup water container, which was problematic when my water bladder sprung a leak; failing to adequately plan secondary shelter while hiking during a storm.www.popsci.com
