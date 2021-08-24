Cicero woman charged with aggravated DUI in fatal Elmhurst crash
A Cicero woman is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in connection with a weekend crash in Elmhurst that killed her fiance. Alibet Mendoza, 33, of the 1500 block of South Austin Boulevard, has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated DUI-accident causing death, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and several misdemeanor traffic offenses, authorities said.www.dailyherald.com
