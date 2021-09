You may have had enough of the hot summer heat. But, soon you will be complaining about the cold. We here in Montana seem to embrace both extremes. Except every year we seem to forget how extreme it can get. Weeks of 90 plus degrees of hot summer sun, followed by weeks of frigid below zero snow shovelings. If there was only a way to gauge just how bad the upcoming season is going to suck. Then we might be better prepared both mentally and physically.