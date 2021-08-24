Cancel
Live updates: MDH reports 3,838 new cases over the weekend

Tuesday, Aug. 24

11 a.m.

As concerns around the delta variant grow, records show that Minnesota's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to rise.

Updated data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Tuesday shows that the number of people in hospitals remained over 500 for the past four consecutive recorded days (8/20-8/23).

As of Monday, the latest data available, a total of 547 people were in hospitals and being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis. Of those patients, 153 required ICU care. Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 34,561.

Health officials also say that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased by 3,838, bringing the cumulative total to 639,059.

MDH no longer shares data on weekends, so numbers released on Tuesdays reflect reports from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Eight more people died from the virus, bringing the cumulative death total to 7,775 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 4,540 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

One of the deaths that occurred in Ramsey County was a person in the age group of 40 to 44 years of age.

MDH says 6,112,088 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,286,870 people age 16 and older having received at least one shot (71.2%). Of that number, 3,076,374 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (67.1%).

State health officials plan to hold a news conference call at 2 p.m. Tuesday. You can listen live on KARE11.com and on YouTube.

Monday, Aug. 23

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,673 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as numbers remain high around the state.

Those new cases were based on the results from 35,409 completed tests (29,157 PCR, 6,252 antigen). MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is listed as probable.

As MDH no longer provides a situation update on weekends, Monday's data on new cases and deaths is current as of 4 a.m. Friday.

Hospitalizations continue to rise as well, with 514 people hospitalized from the virus around Minnesota as of Friday, the first time that number has risen above 500 since early May. Of those, 138 people are being treated in the ICU.

