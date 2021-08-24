Cancel
Dierks Bentley And His Tour Openers Get Icy

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
995qyk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, Dierks Bentley has been taking the plunge into icy water on New Year’s Day, now it looks like Dierks is taking his icy plunge on the road. Dierks posted a video of himself and tour buddies Riley Green and Parker McCollum taking a plunge into a garbage can filled with ice.

995qyk.com

